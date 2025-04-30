UAB "Orkela" (hereinafter - the Company) publishes audited financial statements for the year. Ended 31 December 2024.

The main activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company

owns a land plot and a building complex located on Vasario 16-osios st. 1, Vilnius.

Key events in 2024

During 2024, the Company issued 15,156 units of secured non-convertible bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.As of 31 December 2024, the Company issued 38,658 units of secured non-convertible bonds.

During 2024, the Company leased 4,333 sq m of administrative space in an object under development located on Vasario16-osios st. 1, Vilnius.

Key events after the end of the financial year

As of 31 December 2024, the bonds were due to be redeemed in January 2025. The Company, having received the approval of the bondholders, extended the term until 19 July 2025.

Q I 2025 The Company leased an additional 922 sq m of space, thus increasing the occupancy of the object to 92%.

On 10 April 2025, the State Territorial Planning and Construction Inspectorate under the Ministry of Environment approved the completion of the construction of the administrative part of the project.

The decision of the sole shareholder

According to the Law on Companies of Republic of Lithuania, the annual financial statements prepared by the management must be approved by the General Shareholders' meeting. The shareholders of the Company have the right to approve or not to approve the financial statements and to demand the preparation of new annual financial statements.

On 30 April 2025 the Company's shareholder made a decision regarding the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year 2024 and the distribution of profit (loss) as indicated below:

Article Sum, EUR Retained earnings (losses) - at the beginning of the financial year (10,921,587) Comprehensive income for the reporting period - net profit (loss) of the reporting year 1 412 324 Profit transfer to the legal reserve - Payment of dividends from undistributed profit - Retained earnings (losses) - at the end of financial year (9 509 263) Profit distribution: To be paid out as dividends - Transfer to the legal reserve - Retained earnings (losses) for 2024 and prior financial years (9 509 263)

