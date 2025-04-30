WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended losses on Wednesday and headed for its biggest monthly fall in three years due to uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and global economic growth.Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.2 percent to $62.54 a barrel in early European trade, while WTI crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $59.63.Brent and WTI have lost 15 percent and 17 percent respectively so far this month on concerns about the outlook for fuel demand and fears of mounting supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+.Demand concerns intensified after overnight data showed U.S. job openings fell to 7.19M in March-the lowest since Sept 2024 due to trade uncertainty.Earlier today, a survey showed China's factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April.Elsewhere, Japan's factory activity shrank for the tenth consecutive month in April as manufacturers coped with uncertainties surrounding new U.S. tariffs.Adding to investor anxiety, the American Petroleum Institute has reported a 3.76-million-barrel increase in U.S. inventories in the week ending April 25, while analysts had estimated a much smaller 390,000-barrel build.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said during a press conference at the White House that China could lose 10 million jobs quickly if the U.S. keeps tariffs in place at the current level of 145 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX