Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 12:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robeco UCITS ICAV - Annual Financial Report

Finanznachrichten News

Robeco UCITS ICAV - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Press release:

Robeco UCITS ICAV

(the "Fund")

2024 Annual report

The Board of Directors of the Fund herewith inform you that the 2024 annual report of the Fund is available free of charge at the registered office of the Fund (Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland) and on www.robeco.com/riam.

The Board of Directors Dublin, 30 April 2025

CONTACT:

M.Glazener@robeco.nl

Mark Glazener

+31 10 224 2355

D.Phillips@robeco.nl

Dorcas Phillips



Release
annu-2024-robeco ucits icav-general
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.