WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday while the dollar gained as Sino-U.S. trade tensions eased and investors looked forward to key U.S. economic data for new insights into the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $3,281.50 per ounce in early European trade but was on track for its fourth consecutive monthly gain due to growth and tariff-related concerns. U.S. gold futures were down 1.2 percent at $3,292.75.The U.S. dollar held steady but was poised for its weakest monthly performance since November 2022.Media reports suggested that China had quietly compiled a list of U.S.-made goods exempt from its 125 percent tariffs - seeking to ease trade tensions without public concessions.U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes the U.S. will have a deal with India on trade.The White House has also had 'substantial talks' with Japan, and 'the contours of a deal' with South Korea could be coming together, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.In economic releases, trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on private sector employment and first quarter GDP as well as the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.Friday's highly anticipated government report is expected to show the U.S. job market grew steadily in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX