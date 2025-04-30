Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Black Banx today announced a first-quarter 2025 profit before tax of USD 1.6 billion, more than doubling the USD 639 million reported in Q1 2024. The Group also posted record quarterly revenues of USD 4.3 billion, driven by sustained client growth, higher platform activity, and further operational efficiencies powered by artificial intelligence.

The cost/income ratio improved to 63%, compared to 69% in Q1 2024 and 68% at year-end 2024, reflecting continued focus on scalable growth and cost discipline. Black Banx's global customer base expanded to 78 million clients as of March 2025, up from 69 million at the end of 2024.

"Our Q1 results mark a powerful start to the year and validate our long-term strategy," said Michael Gastauer, Group Chief Executive Officer. "By combining strong client acquisition with intelligent automation, we've created a business model that drives profitability while enhancing service quality. Surpassing USD 1.6 billion in quarterly profit for the first time shows what's possible when innovation and execution come together."

Daniel Dumitrascu, Group Chief Financial Officer, added, "This exceptional quarter demonstrates the scalability of our platform and the financial resilience of our business model. Revenue growth across all customer segments, coupled with disciplined cost management, has positioned us to deliver even greater shareholder value in 2025. We remain focused on further optimizing our capital structure, supporting expansion, and delivering consistent returns."

Black Banx credited its robust performance to increased monetization of its client base across both private and business segments, growth in international payment volumes, and greater use of AI to optimize customer onboarding, fraud detection, and service delivery.

Strategic Priorities for 2025:

Grow the customer base to over 100 million by year-end

Continue improving operational efficiency and reduce the cost/income ratio

Accelerate expansion into underbanked regions in Africa, South Asia and Latin America

Enhance shareholder value through strong earnings and capital distributions

About Black Banx:

Black Banx Group is a leading global fintech, serving over 78 million customers across more than 180 countries. With over 8,700 employees and offices on four continents, the Group delivers secure and all inclusive digital banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. Black Banx is committed to innovation, financial accessibility, and seamless cross border financial solutions.

