New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + President Trump completes 100th day in office

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 30th
- President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office on Tuesday. His second term has been defined by changes to trade policy.
- Stocks are little changed early Wednesday in what is the final trading session of April. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday with its sixth straight day of gains, rising 7.8% over that time.
- This morning brings the first read on GDP growth in January through March of this year. Economists anticipated expansion of 0.4% in Q1, down from 2.4% in the final quarter of 2024.
Opening Bell
QXO (NYSE: QXO) celebrates the closing of its acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
Closing Bell
Allspring Global Investments celebrates the listing of their new ETFs (NYSE Arca: AINP, APLU, AFIX, AGRW, ASLV)
