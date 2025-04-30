ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased further in April to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.Consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.0 percent in April from a 1.9 percent increase in March, as expected. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices had risen 5.3 percent.The price growth in regulated energy quickened to 32.9 percent from 27.2 percent. Inflation based on unprocessed food accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, costs for unregulated energy showed a decline of 2.9 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in April, as expected.Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a stable pace of 2.1 percent in April. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX