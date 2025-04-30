CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Concerns about economic growth in the U.S. rattled global market sentiment amidst disappointing economic data releases. Markets reacted to the unexpected contraction in the American economy in the first quarter, a larger-than-expected decline in job openings in March and a sharply lower addition to payrolls by private businesses in April.Wall Street Futures are trading with losses ahead of the PCE-based inflation update from the U.S. European benchmarks are also trading in the red. Asian bourses however finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields are moving in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices declined amidst weak manufacturing data from China. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,175.00, down 0.87% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,480.10, down 1.45% Germany's DAX at 22,350.82, down 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,454.65, down 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 7,543.73, down 0.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,126.95, down 0.68% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,045.38, up 0.57% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,126.20, up 0.69% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,279.03, down 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,119.41, up 0.51%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1374, down 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3350, down 0.41% USD/JPY at 142.79, up 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6371, down 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3849, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 99.37, up 0.13%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.191%, up 0.41% Germany at 2.4595%, down 1.30% France at 3.187%, down 0.87% U.K. at 4.5080%, up 0.56% Japan at 1.318%, up 0.38%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $62.47, down 1.28%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $59.62, down 1.32%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,309.55, down 0.72%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,619.88, down 0.27% Ethereum at $1,777.01, down 2.66% XRP at $2.19, down 3.73% BNB at $599.56, down 0.40% Solana at $145.02, down 2.03%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX