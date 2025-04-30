Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
30.04.25
16:37 Uhr
115,04 Euro
-0,71
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,36115,7317:48
115,38115,7517:48
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 17:33 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus - AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus - AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus - AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC 
30-Apr-2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
 
Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") 
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 
Prospectus approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
 
 
Dublin, 30 April 2025 
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 28 April 2025. 
This prospectus is intended to the ETC Securities which are admitted trading on the regulated market of the London 
Stock Exchange plc or which are offered to the public in the United Kingdom (the "UK") (in compliance with the selling 
restrictions set out in the prospectus). 
The Prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation. 
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, 
Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 385709 
EQS News ID:  2128000 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128000&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.