DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Apr-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 30 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 181,416 Highest price paid per share: 114.40p Lowest price paid per share: 112.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.6486p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,405,698 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,405,698) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.6486p 181,416

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 733 113.00 08:22:25 00334446032TRLO1 XLON 424 112.80 08:22:25 00334446033TRLO1 XLON 699 112.80 08:22:33 00334446071TRLO1 XLON 25 112.80 08:22:33 00334446072TRLO1 XLON 566 112.60 08:22:59 00334446240TRLO1 XLON 335 112.40 08:27:14 00334448069TRLO1 XLON 349 112.40 08:27:14 00334448070TRLO1 XLON 265 112.20 08:58:44 00334460749TRLO1 XLON 195 112.20 08:58:44 00334460750TRLO1 XLON 217 112.20 08:58:44 00334460751TRLO1 XLON 721 112.60 09:05:45 00334463761TRLO1 XLON 682 112.40 09:05:45 00334463762TRLO1 XLON 235 112.40 09:05:53 00334463816TRLO1 XLON 198 112.40 09:05:53 00334463817TRLO1 XLON 222 112.40 09:05:53 00334463818TRLO1 XLON 196 112.40 09:05:53 00334463819TRLO1 XLON 300 112.20 09:16:26 00334468230TRLO1 XLON 673 112.00 09:27:53 00334472033TRLO1 XLON 233 112.40 10:26:35 00334494023TRLO1 XLON 710 113.80 11:19:38 00334514787TRLO1 XLON 345 113.60 11:32:00 00334515618TRLO1 XLON 348 113.60 11:32:00 00334515619TRLO1 XLON 689 113.80 11:35:32 00334515712TRLO1 XLON 677 113.60 11:40:12 00334515854TRLO1 XLON 218 113.60 11:46:34 00334516109TRLO1 XLON 230 113.60 11:46:34 00334516110TRLO1 XLON 122 113.60 11:46:34 00334516111TRLO1 XLON 492 113.40 12:16:13 00334517313TRLO1 XLON 715 113.00 12:45:09 00334518430TRLO1 XLON 681 112.80 12:45:11 00334518438TRLO1 XLON 275 112.60 12:45:21 00334518462TRLO1 XLON 413 112.60 12:45:21 00334518463TRLO1 XLON 688 112.40 12:45:33 00334518483TRLO1 XLON 212 112.40 12:45:33 00334518475TRLO1 XLON 600 112.40 12:45:33 00334518476TRLO1 XLON 2100 112.40 12:45:33 00334518477TRLO1 XLON 1200 112.40 12:45:33 00334518478TRLO1 XLON 600 112.40 12:45:33 00334518479TRLO1 XLON 55 112.40 12:45:33 00334518480TRLO1 XLON 1394 112.40 12:45:33 00334518481TRLO1 XLON 491 112.40 12:45:33 00334518482TRLO1 XLON 12 112.80 12:45:41 00334518485TRLO1 XLON 173 112.80 12:45:41 00334518486TRLO1 XLON 200 113.00 12:45:50 00334518499TRLO1 XLON 716 112.80 12:46:24 00334518533TRLO1 XLON 77 112.60 12:48:40 00334518713TRLO1 XLON 2400 113.00 13:01:43 00334519392TRLO1 XLON 2600 113.00 13:01:43 00334519393TRLO1 XLON 2400 113.00 13:01:43 00334519394TRLO1 XLON 4880 113.00 13:01:43 00334519395TRLO1 XLON 120 113.00 13:01:43 00334519396TRLO1 XLON 660 113.00 13:01:43 00334519397TRLO1 XLON 2600 113.00 13:01:43 00334519398TRLO1 XLON 2400 113.00 13:01:43 00334519399TRLO1 XLON 200 113.00 13:01:43 00334519400TRLO1 XLON 1800 113.00 13:01:43 00334519401TRLO1 XLON 722 113.00 13:21:30 00334520239TRLO1 XLON 722 113.00 13:21:30 00334520240TRLO1 XLON 722 113.00 13:21:30 00334520241TRLO1 XLON 836 113.00 13:21:30 00334520237TRLO1 XLON 2364 113.00 13:21:30 00334520238TRLO1 XLON 5000 113.00 13:21:30 00334520242TRLO1 XLON 227 113.00 13:21:30 00334520243TRLO1 XLON 2036 113.00 13:21:39 00334520244TRLO1 XLON 616 113.00 13:23:50 00334520369TRLO1 XLON 2095 113.00 13:25:38 00334520546TRLO1 XLON 2348 113.00 13:25:38 00334520545TRLO1 XLON 1900 113.00 13:28:41 00334520659TRLO1 XLON 309 113.00 13:28:41 00334520660TRLO1 XLON 600 113.00 13:28:41 00334520653TRLO1 XLON

April 30, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)