Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.04.2025 19:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Apr-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               30 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      181,416 
Highest price paid per share:         114.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          112.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.6486p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,405,698 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,405,698) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.6486p                    181,416

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
733              113.00          08:22:25         00334446032TRLO1     XLON 
424              112.80          08:22:25         00334446033TRLO1     XLON 
699              112.80          08:22:33         00334446071TRLO1     XLON 
25               112.80          08:22:33         00334446072TRLO1     XLON 
566              112.60          08:22:59         00334446240TRLO1     XLON 
335              112.40          08:27:14         00334448069TRLO1     XLON 
349              112.40          08:27:14         00334448070TRLO1     XLON 
265              112.20          08:58:44         00334460749TRLO1     XLON 
195              112.20          08:58:44         00334460750TRLO1     XLON 
217              112.20          08:58:44         00334460751TRLO1     XLON 
721              112.60          09:05:45         00334463761TRLO1     XLON 
682              112.40          09:05:45         00334463762TRLO1     XLON 
235              112.40          09:05:53         00334463816TRLO1     XLON 
198              112.40          09:05:53         00334463817TRLO1     XLON 
222              112.40          09:05:53         00334463818TRLO1     XLON 
196              112.40          09:05:53         00334463819TRLO1     XLON 
300              112.20          09:16:26         00334468230TRLO1     XLON 
673              112.00          09:27:53         00334472033TRLO1     XLON 
233              112.40          10:26:35         00334494023TRLO1     XLON 
710              113.80          11:19:38         00334514787TRLO1     XLON 
345              113.60          11:32:00         00334515618TRLO1     XLON 
348              113.60          11:32:00         00334515619TRLO1     XLON 
689              113.80          11:35:32         00334515712TRLO1     XLON 
677              113.60          11:40:12         00334515854TRLO1     XLON 
218              113.60          11:46:34         00334516109TRLO1     XLON 
230              113.60          11:46:34         00334516110TRLO1     XLON 
122              113.60          11:46:34         00334516111TRLO1     XLON 
492              113.40          12:16:13         00334517313TRLO1     XLON 
715              113.00          12:45:09         00334518430TRLO1     XLON 
681              112.80          12:45:11         00334518438TRLO1     XLON 
275              112.60          12:45:21         00334518462TRLO1     XLON 
413              112.60          12:45:21         00334518463TRLO1     XLON 
688              112.40          12:45:33         00334518483TRLO1     XLON 
212              112.40          12:45:33         00334518475TRLO1     XLON 
600              112.40          12:45:33         00334518476TRLO1     XLON 
2100              112.40          12:45:33         00334518477TRLO1     XLON 
1200              112.40          12:45:33         00334518478TRLO1     XLON 
600              112.40          12:45:33         00334518479TRLO1     XLON 
55               112.40          12:45:33         00334518480TRLO1     XLON 
1394              112.40          12:45:33         00334518481TRLO1     XLON 
491              112.40          12:45:33         00334518482TRLO1     XLON 
12               112.80          12:45:41         00334518485TRLO1     XLON 
173              112.80          12:45:41         00334518486TRLO1     XLON 
200              113.00          12:45:50         00334518499TRLO1     XLON 
716              112.80          12:46:24         00334518533TRLO1     XLON 
77               112.60          12:48:40         00334518713TRLO1     XLON 
2400              113.00          13:01:43         00334519392TRLO1     XLON 
2600              113.00          13:01:43         00334519393TRLO1     XLON 
2400              113.00          13:01:43         00334519394TRLO1     XLON 
4880              113.00          13:01:43         00334519395TRLO1     XLON 
120              113.00          13:01:43         00334519396TRLO1     XLON 
660              113.00          13:01:43         00334519397TRLO1     XLON 
2600              113.00          13:01:43         00334519398TRLO1     XLON 
2400              113.00          13:01:43         00334519399TRLO1     XLON 
200              113.00          13:01:43         00334519400TRLO1     XLON 
1800              113.00          13:01:43         00334519401TRLO1     XLON 
722              113.00          13:21:30         00334520239TRLO1     XLON 
722              113.00          13:21:30         00334520240TRLO1     XLON 
722              113.00          13:21:30         00334520241TRLO1     XLON 
836              113.00          13:21:30         00334520237TRLO1     XLON 
2364              113.00          13:21:30         00334520238TRLO1     XLON 
5000              113.00          13:21:30         00334520242TRLO1     XLON 
227              113.00          13:21:30         00334520243TRLO1     XLON 
2036              113.00          13:21:39         00334520244TRLO1     XLON 
616              113.00          13:23:50         00334520369TRLO1     XLON 
2095              113.00          13:25:38         00334520546TRLO1     XLON 
2348              113.00          13:25:38         00334520545TRLO1     XLON 
1900              113.00          13:28:41         00334520659TRLO1     XLON 
309              113.00          13:28:41         00334520660TRLO1     XLON 
600              113.00          13:28:41         00334520653TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
