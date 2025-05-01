BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage approvals and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are the major reports due on Thursday, while most of the European markets are closed for the Labor day holiday.At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases retail sales data for March. Sales are forecast o grow 1.9 percent on a yearly basis, following a 1.6 percent rise in February.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in March is seen at 64,000 compared to 65,480 in February.In the meantime, S&P Global is scheduled to issue the UK final factory PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.0 in April from 45.3 in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX