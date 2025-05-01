CVS Health Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results And Updates Full-year 2025 Guidance

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased to $94.6 billion, up 7.0% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.41 and Adjusted EPS of $2.25

Generated cash flow from operations of $4.6 billion

Operational Highlights

CVS Health to exit the individual exchange business

Aetna ® introduces new solutions to ease the patient and provider experience

introduces new solutions to ease the patient and provider experience CVS Caremark® makes formulary update to improve access to GLP-1 drugs

2025 Full-Year Guidance

Revised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $4.23 to $4.43 from $4.58 to $4.83

Raised Adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.00 to $6.20 from $5.75 to $6.00

Raised cash flow from operations guidance to approximately $7.0 billion from approximately $6.5 billion

CEO Commentary

"As we aim to be the most trusted health care company in America, we are driving greater care, value, and service from our integrated, industry-leading businesses. Thanks to a resolute focus on customers, our colleagues across CVS Health delivered positive results across our Health Care Benefits, Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments, as we continue to build a world of better health around the 185 million consumers we are privileged to serve."

- David Joyner, CVS Health President and CEO

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Results Summary



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 94,588

$ 88,437

$ 6,151 Operating income 3,374

2,271

1,103 Adjusted operating income (1) 4,579

2,957

1,622 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41

$ 0.88

$ 0.53 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.25

$ 1.31

$ 0.94

First quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.41 increased from $0.88 in the prior year and Adjusted EPS of $2.25 increased from $1.31 in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in the Health Care Benefits segment's operating results, which reflects favorable year-over-year impact of prior-year development and improved underlying performance in Medicare, including the impact of improved Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2025 payment year.

The Company updated its full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EPS and cash flow from operations guidance to reflect strong performance across each of our businesses, while maintaining a cautious view for the remainder of the year in light of continued elevated cost trends and the potential for macro headwinds.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 12 and endnotes beginning on page 23 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 14 through 15 and page 22 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated first quarter results



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 94,588

$ 88,437

$ 6,151 Operating income 3,374

2,271

1,103 Adjusted operating income (1) 4,579

2,957

1,622 Net income 1,782

1,124

658 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41

$ 0.88

$ 0.53 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 2.25

$ 1.31

$ 0.94

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year:

Total revenues increased 7.0% driven by revenue growth across all segments.

Operating income increased 48.6% primarily due to the increase in adjusted operating income described below and the absence of a $100 million opioid litigation charge recorded in the prior year. These increases were partially offset by a $387 million litigation charge related to a jury verdict against Omnicare and a $247 million pre-tax loss on the wind down and sale of Accountable Care assets, both recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Adjusted operating income increased 54.9% driven by increases across all operating segments. See pages 3 through 6 for additional discussion of the adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.

Interest expense increased $69 million, or 9.6%, due to higher debt in the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of long-term debt issued in May and December of 2024.

The effective income tax rate increased to 31.9% compared to 28.9% primarily due to the impact of a litigation charge recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Health Care Benefits segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 34,810

$ 32,236

$ 2,574 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,993

732

1,261 Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3) 87.3 %

90.4 %

(3.1) % Medical membership (4) 27.1

26.8

0.3

Total revenues increased 8.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in the Medicare product line, including the impact of improved Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2025 payment year.

Adjusted operating income increased $1.3 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the favorable year-over-year impact of prior-year development, as well as improved underlying performance in Medicare, including the impact of improved Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2025 payment year. These increases were partially offset by the premium deficiency reserve described below.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a premium deficiency reserve of $448 million within its individual exchange product line related to anticipated losses for the 2025 coverage year. The $448 million premium deficiency recorded was comprised of $17 million of operating expenses related to the write-off of unamortized acquisition costs and $431 million of health care costs.

The MBR decreased to 87.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 90.4% in the prior year driven by the favorable year-over-year impact of prior-year development, as well as improved underlying performance in Medicare, including the impact of improved Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2025 payment year. These decreases were partially offset by the $431 million (130 basis points) premium deficiency reserve recorded as health care costs described above.

Medical membership as of March 31, 2025 of 27.1 million remained relatively consistent compared with December 31, 2024, reflecting membership declines in the individual exchange and Medicare product lines, which were largely offset by an increase in Commercial ASC membership.

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $1.6 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2025. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2025 operating results.

Days claims payable were 43.2 days as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of 0.8 days compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by pharmacy costs, partially offset by the impact of the premium deficiency reserve recorded as health care costs in the first quarter of 2025 described above.

The Company decided to exit the individual exchange business where Aetna independently operates ACA plans for 2026. This decision is consistent with others taken this year to focus the Company's portfolio. The Company is best able to serve members through its other health benefit solutions, which offer access to quality care, affordable health benefits and exceptional service. The Company will continue delivering superior service and support to its individual exchange members through 2025 and residual activities in 2026.

Aetna has introduced an approach to bundling approvals for prior authorizations for certain cancer-related scans and tests, making it one upfront approval instead of multiple approvals over a period of months. In addition, a new Aetna Clinical Collaboration program partners with hospitals to support members as they change care settings, reducing readmissions and improving outcomes.

See the supplemental information on page 17 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Health Services segment

The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 43,462

$ 40,285

$ 3,177 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,603

1,363

240 Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 464.2

462.9

1.3

Total revenues increased 7.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Adjusted operating income increased 17.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics and pharmacy drug mix. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Pharmacy claims processed remained relatively consistent on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization, largely offset by the impact of an additional day in 2024 due to the leap year.

CVS Caremark is partnering with Novo Nordisk to significantly increase access to Wegovy, a GLP-1 drug, for its members at a more affordable price. The Company is taking a formulary action on July 1, 2025 to prefer Wegovy for its members. The Company will enhance the value of these new medications by combining them with additional lifestyle clinical support as part of the CVS Weight Management program offered to clients through CVS Caremark.

See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities and pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 31,912

$ 28,725

$ 3,187 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,313

1,177

136 Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 435.5

417.6

17.9

Total revenues increased 11.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure.

Adjusted operating income increased 11.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume and improved drug purchasing. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of softening consumer demand in the front store in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Prescriptions filled increased 4.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization, partially offset by the impact of an additional day in 2024 due to the leap year.

Same store prescription volume (6)(12) increased 6.7% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year.

increased 6.7% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year. CVS Pharmacy is the first retail pharmacy in the NovoCare pharmacy network. This will enable CVS Pharmacy to provide convenient, safe and affordable access to Wegovy for eligible patients at its more than 9,000 community health locations across the country.

See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

2025 Full-year guidance

The Company revised its full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $4.23 to $4.43 from $4.58 to $4.83 and raised its 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.00 to $6.20 from $5.75 to $6.00. The Company also raised its full-year 2025 cash flow from operations guidance to approximately $7.0 billion from approximately $6.5 billion.

The adjustments between full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital losses, acquisition-related integration costs, the loss on the wind down and sale of Accountable Care assets, the Omnicare litigation charge, office real estate optimization charges and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

Teleconference and webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, the information under the headings "2025 Full-year guidance", "CEO Commentary" and "Financial Results Summary" and the information included in the reconciliations and endnotes. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024 Revenues:





Products $ 57,669

$ 53,724 Premiums 32,820

30,391 Services 3,579

3,868 Net investment income 520

454 Total revenues 94,588

88,437 Operating costs:





Cost of products sold 51,057

48,073 Health care costs 29,135

27,803 Operating expenses 11,022

10,290 Total operating costs 91,214

86,166 Operating income 3,374

2,271 Interest expense 785

716 Other income (28)

(25) Income before income tax provision 2,617

1,580 Income tax provision 835

456 Net income 1,782

1,124 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(11) Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 1,779

$ 1,113







Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:





Basic $ 1.41

$ 0.88 Diluted $ 1.41

$ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 1,261

1,260 Diluted 1,264

1,267

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

In millions March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,076

$ 8,586 Investments 2,578

2,407 Accounts receivable, net 39,625

36,469 Inventories 17,385

18,107 Other current assets 3,527

3,076 Total current assets 73,191

68,645 Long-term investments 28,906

28,934 Property and equipment, net 12,856

12,993 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,704

15,944 Goodwill 91,203

91,272 Intangible assets, net 26,570

27,323 Separate accounts assets 1,924

3,311 Other assets 5,231

4,793 Total assets $ 255,585

$ 253,215







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 16,534

$ 15,892 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 25,797

24,166 Health care costs payable 15,112

15,064 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,369

20,810 Other insurance liabilities 1,570

1,183 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,909

1,751 Short-term debt 1,259

2,119 Current portion of long-term debt 4,411

3,624 Total current liabilities 88,961

84,609 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,594

14,899 Long-term debt 59,040

60,527 Deferred income taxes 3,664

3,806 Separate accounts liabilities 1,924

3,311 Other long-term insurance liabilities 4,873

4,902 Other long-term liabilities 5,419

5,431 Total liabilities 178,475

177,485







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock and capital surplus 49,837

49,661 Treasury stock (36,735)

(36,818) Retained earnings 63,768

62,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 59

(120) Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 76,929

75,560 Noncontrolling interests 181

170 Total shareholders' equity 77,110

75,730 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 255,585

$ 253,215

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions 2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 90,809

$ 84,997 Cash paid for inventory, prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered (48,433)

(44,824) Insurance benefits paid (28,477)

(24,894) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (8,690)

(9,677) Interest and investment income received 497

407 Interest paid (1,012)

(1,043) Income taxes paid (138)

(63) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,556

4,903







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 3,534

2,153 Purchases of investments (3,552)

(3,545) Purchases of property and equipment (743)

(705) Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired) (20)

(25) Other 19

28 Net cash used in investing activities (762)

(2,094)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net (859)

2,519 Repayments of long-term debt (743)

(18) Repurchase of common stock -

(3,027) Dividends paid (840)

(840) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 144

203 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (11)

(31) Other (23)

(33) Net cash used in financing activities (2,332)

(1,227) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,462

1,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,884

8,525 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 10,346

$ 10,107

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions 2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 1,782

$ 1,124 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,154

1,138 Stock-based compensation 126

137 Loss on sale of subsidiary 236

- Deferred income taxes and other items (169)

(217) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (3,053)

3,008 Inventories 722

1,660 Other assets (1,101)

(2,836) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 2,619

(1,410) Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 364

2,253 Other liabilities 1,876

46 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,556

$ 4,903

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current and expected future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's first quarter financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the loss on the wind down and sale of Accountable Care assets represents the pre-tax loss on the divestiture of the Company's Medicare Shared Savings Program ("MSSP") operations, which the Company sold in March 2025, as well as costs incurred in connection with the commencement of the wind down of the Company's Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health ("ACO REACH") operations during the first quarter of 2025. The loss on Accountable Care assets is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Omnicare litigation charge relates to an April 2025 jury verdict finding Omnicare, L.L.C. (f/k/a Omnicare, Inc. "Omnicare") and CVS Health Corporation liable for damages in connection with alleged violations of the federal False Claims Act related to dispensing practices by Omnicare from 2010, prior to its acquisition by the Company in 2015, through 2018. Damages were found only with respect to Omnicare. The Omnicare litigation charge is reflected in operating expenses within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. The judgment will not be final until the Court enters penalties at a later date. The Company intends to appeal the verdict once the judgment is entered.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the Company's evaluation of corporate office real estate space in response to its ongoing flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in operating expenses within each segment.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the opioid litigation charge relates to a change in the Company's accrual related to ongoing opioid litigation matters.

The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 23 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 14 through 15 and page 22.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted

operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income (loss) to segment adjusted operating

income (loss):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,674

$ 1,227

$ 864

$ (391)

$ 3,374 Amortization of intangible assets 294

144

60

1

499 Net realized capital (gains) losses 21

(15)

-

15

21 Acquisition-related integration costs -

-

-

45

45 Loss on Accountable Care assets -

247

-

-

247 Omnicare litigation charge -

-

387

-

387 Office real estate optimization charges 4

-

2

-

6 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 1,993

$ 1,603

$ 1,313

$ (330)

$ 4,579



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 428

$ 1,213

$ 1,113

$ (483)

$ 2,271 Amortization of intangible assets 294

150

64

-

508 Net realized capital losses 10

-

-

8

18 Acquisition-related integration costs -

-

-

60

60 Opioid litigation charge -

-

-

100

100 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 732

$ 1,363

$ 1,177

$ (315)

$ 2,957

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS

Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 1,779

$ 1.41

$ 1,113

$ 0.88 Amortization of intangible assets 499

0.39

508

0.40 Net realized capital losses 21

0.02

18

0.01 Acquisition-related integration costs 45

0.04

60

0.05 Loss on Accountable Care assets 247

0.19

-

- Omnicare litigation charge 387

0.30

-

- Office real estate optimization charges 6

0.01

-

- Opioid litigation charge -

-

100

0.08 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (140)

(0.11)

(142)

(0.11) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 2,844

$ 2.25

$ 1,657

$ 1.31















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,264





1,267

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following are reconciliations of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services (a)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025





















Total revenues $ 34,810

$ 43,462

$ 31,912

$ 133

$ (15,729)

$ 94,588 Adjusted operating

income (loss) (1) 1,993

1,603

1,313

(330)

-

4,579 March 31, 2024





















Total revenues $ 32,236

$ 40,285

$ 28,725

$ 115

$ (12,924)

$ 88,437 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 732

1,363

1,177

(315)

-

2,957

______________________ (a) Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $3.7 billion and $3.4 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps") 2025

2024

$

% Revenues:













Premiums $ 32,808

$ 30,379

$ 2,429

8.0 % Services 1,615

1,504

111

7.4 % Net investment income 387

353

34

9.6 % Total revenues 34,810

32,236

2,574

8.0 % Health care costs 28,637

27,458

1,179

4.3 % MBR (Health care costs as a % of premium revenues) (3) 87.3 %

90.4 %

(310) bps Operating expenses $ 4,499

$ 4,350

$ 149

3.4 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 12.9 %

13.5 %







Operating income $ 1,674

$ 428

$ 1,246

291.1 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.8 %

1.3 %







Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,993

$ 732

$ 1,261

172.3 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 5.7 %

2.3 %







Premium revenues (by business):













Government $ 24,902

$ 21,716

$ 3,186

14.7 % Commercial 7,906

8,663

(757)

(8.7) %



The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (4)

































Commercial 3,961

15,250

19,211

4,691

14,160

18,851

4,735

14,111

18,846 Medicare Advantage 4,220

-

4,220

4,447

-

4,447

4,205

-

4,205 Medicare Supplement 1,253

-

1,253

1,282

-

1,282

1,300

-

1,300 Medicaid 1,983

412

2,395

2,094

421

2,515

1,972

447

2,419 Total medical membership 11,417

15,662

27,079

12,514

14,581

27,095

12,212

14,558

26,770



































Supplemental membership information:



























Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (stand-alone) 4,094









4,882









4,947



The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Days Claims Payable (7) 43.2

44.0

44.5

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Health Services segment

The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

$

% Revenues:













Products $ 41,135

$ 37,717

$ 3,418

9.1 % Services 2,313

2,568

(255)

(9.9) % Net investment income 14

-

14

100.0 % Total revenues 43,462

40,285

3,177

7.9 % Cost of products sold 40,115

37,532

2,583

6.9 % Health care costs 1,047

701

346

49.4 % Gross profit (8) 2,300

2,052

248

12.1 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8) 5.3 %

5.1 %







Operating expenses $ 1,073

$ 839

$ 234

27.9 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 2.5 %

2.1 %







Operating income $ 1,227

$ 1,213

$ 14

1.2 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 2.8 %

3.0 %







Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,603

$ 1,363

$ 240

17.6 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 3.7 %

3.4 %







Revenues (by distribution channel):













Pharmacy network (9) $ 23,114

$ 20,464

$ 2,650

12.9 % Mail & specialty (10) 18,068

17,262

806

4.7 % Other 2,266

2,559

(293)

(11.4) % Net investment income 14

-

14

100.0 % Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 464.2

462.9

1.3

0.3 %

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

$

% Revenues:













Products $ 31,285

$ 28,120

$ 3,165

11.3 % Services 627

605

22

3.6 % Total revenues 31,912

28,725

3,187

11.1 % Cost of products sold 25,804

22,760

3,044

13.4 % Gross profit (8) 6,108

5,965

143

2.4 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8) 19.1 %

20.8 %







Operating expenses $ 5,244

$ 4,852

$ 392

8.1 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 16.4 %

16.9 %







Operating income $ 864

$ 1,113

$ (249)

(22.4) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 2.7 %

3.9 %







Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,313

$ 1,177

$ 136

11.6 % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 4.1 %

4.1 %







Revenues (by major goods/service lines):













Pharmacy $ 26,076

$ 22,784

$ 3,292

14.4 % Front Store 5,243

5,370

(127)

(2.4) % Other 593

571

22

3.9 % Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 435.5

417.6

17.9

4.3 % Same store sales increase (decrease): (11)













Total 14.2 %

5.3 %







Pharmacy 17.7 %

7.3 %







Front Store (0.3) %

(2.2) %







Prescription volume (6) 6.7 %

5.8 %









Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Corporate/Other segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Change In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

$

% Revenues:













Premiums $ 12

$ 12

$ -

- % Services 2

2

-

- % Net investment income 119

101

18

17.8 % Total revenues 133

115

18

15.7 % Health care costs 46

47

(1)

(2.1) % Operating expenses 478

551

(73)

(13.2) % Operating loss (391)

(483)

92

19.0 % Adjusted operating loss (1) (330)

(315)

(15)

(4.8) %

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in the consolidated health care costs payable during the

three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions 2025

2024 Health care costs payable, beginning of the period $ 15,064

$ 12,049 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 81

5 Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (1)

(23) Health care costs payable, beginning of the period, net 14,984

12,067 Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 30,293

28,212 Prior years (b) (1,651)

(479) Total incurred health care costs (c) 28,642

27,733 Less: Claims paid





Current year 19,312

16,263 Prior years 9,749

9,150 Total claims paid 29,061

25,413 Health care costs payable, end of the period, net 14,565

14,387 Add: Premium deficiency reserve 431

- Add: Reinsurance recoverables 114

4 Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) 2

(23) Health care costs payable, end of the period $ 15,112

$ 14,368

____________________________ (a) Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. (b) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (c) Total incurred health care costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 in the table above exclude $16 million and $23 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and $46 million and $47 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Total incurred health care costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 also exclude $431 million for a premium deficiency reserve for the 2025 coverage year related to the Company's individual exchange product line.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending

December 31, 2025

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 5,372

$ 4.23

$ 5,624

$ 4.43 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 2,000

1.57

2,000

1.57 Net realized capital losses 21

0.02

21

0.02 Acquisition-related integration costs 135

0.11

135

0.11 Loss on Accountable Care assets 247

0.19

247

0.19 Omnicare litigation charge 387

0.30

387

0.30 Office real estate optimization charges 15

0.01

15

0.01 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (557)

(0.43)

(557)

(0.43) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 7,620

$ 6.00

$ 7,872

$ 6.20















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,270





1,270

Endnotes

(1)The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, losses on Accountable Care assets, the Omnicare litigation charge, office real estate optimization charges and opioid litigation charges. The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.

(2)GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing net income attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, losses on Accountable Care assets, the Omnicare litigation charge, office real estate optimization charges, opioid litigation charges, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Health Care Benefits segment's insured products.

(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.

(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail and long-term care pharmacies and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.

(6)Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.

(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.

(8)Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

(9)Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and LTC pharmacies, as well as activity associated with Maintenance Choice®, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.

(10) Health Services mail and specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

(11) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year and digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from LTC and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

