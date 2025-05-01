Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-May-2025 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
1 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               1 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      180,954 
Highest price paid per share:         115.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          113.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.2349p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,224,744 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,224,744) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      114.2349p                    180,954

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
675              114.00          08:09:32         00334538470TRLO1     XLON 
690              114.40          08:11:47         00334538586TRLO1     XLON 
46               114.40          08:11:47         00334538587TRLO1     XLON 
733              114.20          08:14:18         00334538649TRLO1     XLON 
566              114.60          08:18:27         00334538848TRLO1     XLON 
200              114.60          08:19:04         00334538930TRLO1     XLON 
493              114.60          08:19:04         00334538931TRLO1     XLON 
1249              114.60          08:24:27         00334539118TRLO1     XLON 
100000             114.00          08:25:43         00334539145TRLO1     XLON 
235              114.60          08:28:33         00334539307TRLO1     XLON 
729              114.60          08:29:49         00334539358TRLO1     XLON 
4               114.60          08:29:49         00334539359TRLO1     XLON 
200              114.40          08:33:52         00334539468TRLO1     XLON 
535              114.40          08:33:52         00334539469TRLO1     XLON 
105              114.40          09:18:02         00334541421TRLO1     XLON 
3               114.00          10:59:30         00334543351TRLO1     XLON 
117              114.00          11:24:36         00334544161TRLO1     XLON 
563              114.00          11:25:06         00334544171TRLO1     XLON 
951              114.00          11:30:40         00334544293TRLO1     XLON 
263              114.00          11:30:40         00334544294TRLO1     XLON 
543              113.80          12:19:03         00334545481TRLO1     XLON 
131              113.80          12:19:03         00334545482TRLO1     XLON 
702              113.80          12:19:19         00334545497TRLO1     XLON 
692              113.60          12:23:30         00334545557TRLO1     XLON 
300              113.80          12:23:30         00334545558TRLO1     XLON 
295              113.80          12:23:30         00334545559TRLO1     XLON 
592              113.80          13:00:07         00334546457TRLO1     XLON 
200              113.80          13:00:12         00334546459TRLO1     XLON 
2065              114.00          13:05:01         00334546566TRLO1     XLON 
694              114.00          13:05:01         00334546567TRLO1     XLON 
692              114.00          13:05:48         00334546581TRLO1     XLON 
200              114.00          13:06:26         00334546585TRLO1     XLON 
531              114.20          14:10:50         00334548743TRLO1     XLON 
1629              114.20          14:10:50         00334548744TRLO1     XLON 
2028              114.20          14:10:50         00334548745TRLO1     XLON 
2231              114.20          14:15:08         00334548852TRLO1     XLON 
1483              114.20          14:18:55         00334548982TRLO1     XLON 
1589              114.60          14:24:58         00334549111TRLO1     XLON 
2897              114.80          14:24:59         00334549113TRLO1     XLON 
36398             115.00          14:24:59         00334549116TRLO1     XLON 
730              114.40          14:25:21         00334549131TRLO1     XLON 
496              114.00          14:30:50         00334549325TRLO1     XLON 
197              114.00          14:32:14         00334549344TRLO1     XLON 
496              114.00          14:32:14         00334549345TRLO1     XLON 
684              113.80          14:35:12         00334549433TRLO1     XLON 
713              113.60          14:41:19         00334549639TRLO1     XLON 
703              113.40          14:46:07         00334549798TRLO1     XLON 
720              113.20          14:46:27         00334549801TRLO1     XLON 
515              113.00          14:48:22         00334549902TRLO1     XLON 
607              113.20          14:56:52         00334550355TRLO1     XLON 
607              113.00          14:57:06         00334550360TRLO1     XLON 
90               113.00          14:57:06         00334550361TRLO1     XLON 
194              114.00          15:04:46         00334550790TRLO1     XLON 
18               114.00          15:04:46         00334550791TRLO1     XLON 
853              114.00          15:04:46         00334550792TRLO1     XLON 
473              113.80          15:10:05         00334551113TRLO1     XLON 
260              113.80          15:40:01         00334552214TRLO1     XLON 
473              113.80          15:40:01         00334552215TRLO1     XLON 
685              113.80          16:04:16         00334553224TRLO1     XLON 
262              114.40          16:17:42         00334553850TRLO1     XLON 
532              114.40          16:17:42         00334553851TRLO1     XLON 
619              114.40          16:17:42         00334553852TRLO1     XLON 
467              114.40          16:17:42         00334553853TRLO1     XLON 
654              114.40          16:17:45         00334553856TRLO1     XLON 
691              114.20          16:17:59         00334553862TRLO1     XLON 
447              114.20          16:18:29         00334553920TRLO1     XLON 
286              114.20          16:18:30         00334553921TRLO1     XLON 
274              114.20          16:18:30         00334553922TRLO1     XLON 
173              114.20          16:18:34         00334553923TRLO1     XLON 
374              114.20          16:18:34         00334553924TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
