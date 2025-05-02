LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lending major Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Friday higher first-quarter profit, with growth in operating income. Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook.For the quarter, profit before taxation was $2.10 billion, up from last year's $1.91 billion. Earnings per share grew to 56.6 US cents from prior year's 46.5 US cents.Underlying profit before tax was $2.28 billion, higher than $2.13 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share improved to 62.7 US cents from 52.9 US cents a year ago.Operating income was $5.38 billion, higher than last year's $5.13 billion. Underlying operating income was $5.39 billion, compared to $5.15 billion a year ago.Operating income was up 7 percent at constant currency rates, and up 12 percent at constant curreny rates excluding notable items.Net interest income grew 7 percent at ccy to $2.8 billion, and Non NII was up 7 percent at ccy to $2.6 billion.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Standard Chartered continues to project operating income to increase 5 percent to 7 percent CAGR in 2023-2026 at constant currency rates excluding the reclassification, currently tracking towards the upper end of the range.The 2025 growth in income is expected to be below the 5-7 percent range at ccy excluding notable items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX