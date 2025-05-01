FG Merger II Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Interim Financial Results

ITASCA, Ill., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2025 FG Merger II Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FGMC) reported its first quarter interim financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The value of the Company's trust account balance per share as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $10.14 per share. The Company expects the balance to increase as interest is earned. The Company is allowed to withdraw some of the interest for working capital; however such withdrawal can only be from interest earned and under no circumstances can the trust balance per share fall below the original deposit of $10.10 per share due to any withdrawal.

About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While FG Merger II Corp. will not limit its search for a target company to any particular business segment, FG Merger II Corp. intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the interim financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

