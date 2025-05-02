DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 02-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 267.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 265.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 265.9441p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,089,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,956,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases:01/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 265.9441

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 718 266.60 08:20:30 00075113010TRLO0 XLON 848 266.00 08:20:30 00075113011TRLO0 XLON 77 266.00 08:24:57 00075113240TRLO0 XLON 697 266.00 08:24:57 00075113241TRLO0 XLON 744 265.20 08:39:24 00075113811TRLO0 XLON 200 267.00 08:54:59 00075114182TRLO0 XLON 602 267.00 08:54:59 00075114183TRLO0 XLON 790 267.00 09:01:15 00075114301TRLO0 XLON 600 266.40 09:03:04 00075114361TRLO0 XLON 749 266.40 09:05:23 00075114393TRLO0 XLON 728 266.20 09:05:23 00075114394TRLO0 XLON 149 266.40 09:15:22 00075114645TRLO0 XLON 64 266.40 09:15:22 00075114646TRLO0 XLON 86 266.40 09:15:22 00075114647TRLO0 XLON 80 266.40 09:15:22 00075114648TRLO0 XLON 69 266.40 09:15:22 00075114649TRLO0 XLON 291 266.40 09:15:22 00075114650TRLO0 XLON 83 266.40 09:15:22 00075114651TRLO0 XLON 789 266.00 09:28:19 00075115197TRLO0 XLON 6789 266.00 10:10:20 00075116471TRLO0 XLON 802 266.00 10:10:20 00075116472TRLO0 XLON 790 266.00 10:16:48 00075116655TRLO0 XLON 690 265.80 10:24:30 00075117014TRLO0 XLON 618 265.80 10:24:30 00075117015TRLO0 XLON 1071 266.00 10:33:21 00075117415TRLO0 XLON 1512 266.00 10:48:48 00075118110TRLO0 XLON 535 265.20 10:59:55 00075118559TRLO0 XLON 735 266.00 11:19:52 00075119049TRLO0 XLON 702 266.00 11:26:02 00075119365TRLO0 XLON 1694 266.00 11:29:02 00075119512TRLO0 XLON 200 265.40 11:45:38 00075119909TRLO0 XLON 200 265.40 11:45:38 00075119910TRLO0 XLON 200 265.40 11:45:38 00075119911TRLO0 XLON 65 265.40 11:45:38 00075119912TRLO0 XLON 803 265.00 11:47:40 00075119935TRLO0 XLON 1117 266.00 12:14:34 00075120504TRLO0 XLON 370 266.00 12:14:34 00075120505TRLO0 XLON 446 266.00 12:14:34 00075120506TRLO0 XLON 313 266.00 12:14:34 00075120507TRLO0 XLON 605 265.80 12:22:16 00075120746TRLO0 XLON 153 265.80 12:22:16 00075120747TRLO0 XLON 2787 266.00 12:38:22 00075121096TRLO0 XLON 664 266.00 12:43:25 00075121196TRLO0 XLON 671 266.00 12:51:14 00075121486TRLO0 XLON 704 266.00 13:00:00 00075121907TRLO0 XLON 801 266.00 13:08:00 00075122093TRLO0 XLON 845 265.40 13:20:01 00075122333TRLO0 XLON 686 265.60 13:30:02 00075122660TRLO0 XLON 174 265.60 13:31:10 00075122685TRLO0 XLON 731 265.60 13:34:10 00075122756TRLO0 XLON 791 265.20 13:36:56 00075122844TRLO0 XLON 338 265.80 13:49:38 00075123171TRLO0 XLON 159 265.80 13:49:38 00075123172TRLO0 XLON 1708 266.00 13:50:48 00075123190TRLO0 XLON 714 266.00 13:54:49 00075123325TRLO0 XLON 758 265.80 14:07:49 00075123730TRLO0 XLON 1134 265.80 14:19:09 00075124098TRLO0 XLON 38 265.80 14:19:09 00075124099TRLO0 XLON 25 265.80 14:19:09 00075124100TRLO0 XLON 669 265.80 14:22:35 00075124218TRLO0 XLON 351 266.00 14:24:59 00075124346TRLO0 XLON 977 266.00 14:24:59 00075124347TRLO0 XLON 787 266.00 14:28:01 00075124474TRLO0 XLON 1943 266.00 14:37:53 00075125008TRLO0 XLON 1031 266.00 14:42:53 00075125330TRLO0 XLON 670 266.00 14:44:44 00075125513TRLO0 XLON 703 266.00 14:47:57 00075125700TRLO0 XLON 677 266.00 14:51:51 00075125936TRLO0 XLON

