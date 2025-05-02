AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation increased in April to the highest level in four months, flash data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 4.1 percent in April, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in March.Inflation-based services rose to 5.6 percent from 4.7 percent. The annual price growth of food, beverages, and tobacco grew at a slightly faster pace of 7.2 percent annually in April versus a 7.1 percent increase in March.Meanwhile, prices of energy, including motor fuels, declined by 3.2 percent.Monthly, consumer prices moved up 1.0 percent in April.The EU measure of inflation also climbed to 4.1 percent from 3.7 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX