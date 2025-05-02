DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWL LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 357.0404 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 399945 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN LEI Code: 549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 Sequence No.: 385914 EQS News ID: 2128958 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

