AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector deteriorated further in April amid a sustained decline in new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.The Nevi Netherlands manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.2 in April from 49.6 in March. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.New orders fell for the second successive month in April, reflecting stagnant market conditions and geopolitical uncertainty. Nonetheless, the latest fall in new export orders was the softest in nearly a year.Output grew marginally in April, linked to a combination of new client wins, efforts to increase capacity, and, less frequently, a pick-up in orders. Manufacturing employment also fell for the ninth successive month.In line with falling new business, firms reduced purchasing and stocks. However, lower purchasing helped to further ease cost pressures, and the input price inflation eased to the lowest level in four months. Charge inflation likewise cooled to its softest rate of 2025 so far.