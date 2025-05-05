DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc (L100 LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.0918 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50412486 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 386127 EQS News ID: 2129648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2129648&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)