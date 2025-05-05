Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.05.2025 09:51 Uhr
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) 
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
05-May-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 02-May-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 151.4736 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6636836 
CODE: CRPX LN 
ISIN: LU1829219127 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1829219127 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CRPX LN 
LEI Code:   5493006LD608VBS18F78 
Sequence No.: 386178 
EQS News ID:  2129752 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2129752&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2025 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
