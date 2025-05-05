BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's unemployment rate decreased marginally in March, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.5 percent in March from 5.6 percent in February.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.The number of unemployed persons fell to 453,100 in March from 456,800 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 439,100.In March, the unemployment rate for adults aged 25 to 74 stood at 4.3 percent, unchanged from February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX