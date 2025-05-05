WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the World Hand Hygiene Day, the World Health Organization urged governments, health-care facilities, and frontline workers around the world to reinforce hand hygiene practices - a proven, cost-effective intervention to protect both patients and health-care workers.While medical gloves serve a vital role in preventing transmission of infection, for example when there is risk of exposure to blood and body fluids, they are not a substitute for cleaning hands at the right time.'Medical gloves can reduce the risk of infection, but they are never a replacement for hand hygiene,' said Dr Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage, Life Course. 'On this World Hand Hygiene Day, let us double down on our commitment and action to improve hand hygiene in health care settings to ensure the safety of patients and health-care workers.'Every $1 invested in hand hygiene can yield up to $24.6 in economic returns, according to WHO. Yet, 2 in 5 health care facilities still lack basic hand hygiene services where care is provided - putting 3.4 billion people at risk.Improper glove use not only undermines infection prevention and control practices but also adds significantly to health-care waste. Much of this waste can be avoided by maintaining hand hygiene and using gloves only when necessary.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX