BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR151 million, or EUR0.52 per share. This compares with EUR71 million, or EUR0.24 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fresenius Medical Care AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR246 million or EUR0.84 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to EUR4.881 billion from EUR4.725 billion last year.Fresenius Medical Care AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR151 Mln. vs. EUR71 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.52 vs. EUR0.24 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.881 Bln vs. EUR4.725 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Fresenius Medical Care has reaffirmed its guidance on year-over-year basis.The company still expects its annual adjusted operating income to grow by high-teens to high-twenties percent rate, with revenue growth of positive to a low-single digit percent rate.For the full-year 2024, the company had registered adjusted operating income of EUR 1.797 billion, on revenue of EUR 19.336 billion.Note: * EPS - basicCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX