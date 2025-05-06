BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) Tuesday reported earnings after tax of 50 million euros or 0.69 euros per share for the first quarter, higher than 39.4 million euros or 0.54 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 27.4% to 85.9 million euros from 67.4 million euros in the prior year.Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 73.8 million euros, 27.7% up from 57.8 million euros last year.Financial result was a loss of 1.9 million euros, compared with 1 million euros loss a year ago, mainly due to foreign currency effects.Revenue for the quarter grew 15.8% to 157.6 million euros from 136.1 million euros in the previous year.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenue growth of between 12% and 14%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX