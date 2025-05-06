BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS reported that its first quarter net income to shareholders declined 8% year-over-year to 35 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.51 euros compared to 0.55 euros. EBIT was 61 million euros compared to 69 million euros, last year. Sales were 999 million euros, down 2% from prior year.For 2025, the Group continues to project sales to remain broadly stable, or between a decline of 2% to an increase of 2%, EBIT to increase by 5% to 22%, with EBIT margin targeted between 9.0% and 10.0%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX