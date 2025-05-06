DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 05-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.8106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82854 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 386516 EQS News ID: 2130982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 06, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)