PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production growth eased more than expected in March, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.Industrial output grew only 0.2 percent in March from February, when production expanded 1.0 percent. Production was expected to climb 0.4 percent.Similarly, growth in manufacturing output more than halved to 0.6 percent from 1.3 percent in February.In the manufacture of transport equipment, production advanced at a slower pace of 3.1 percent. Output bounced back sharply by 9.6 percent in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.By contrast, production decreased further in mining and quarrying, energy and water supply, by 2.0 percent.At the same time, output fell back by 0.6 percent in the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods. Production decreased 0.3 percent in the manufacture of food products and beverages.Further, data showed that production in construction declined 0.9 percent, in contrast to the 1.5 percent rise in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX