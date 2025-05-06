CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve due on Wednesday. Amidst a widely expected pause, market spotlight is on the forward guidance on interest rates that would be provided by the Fed. Lingering concerns about the trade war and the corporate earning updates also swayed market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. Major markets in Europe are also trading in negative territory. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rebounded after a massive plunge exacerbated by the OPEC+ decision to hike output. Gold extended gains. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,961.50, down 0.63% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,607.00, down 0.77% Germany's DAX at 23,141.11, down 0.83% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,585.85, down 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 7,690.98, down 0.48% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,248.75, down 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,830.69, up 1.04% (May 2) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,151.40, down 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,316.11, up 1.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,662.71, up 0.70%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1331, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3367, up 0.53% USD/JPY at 142.94, down 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.6459, down 0.15% USD/CAD at 1.3816, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 99.58, down 0.25%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.352%, up 0.21% Germany at 2.5310%, up 0.44% France at 3.254%, up 0.49% U.K. at 4.5905%, up 2.03% Japan at 1.270%, down 0.86%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $61.87, up 2.72%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $58.72, up 2.78%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,390.34, up 2.05%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $93,978.42, down 0.20% Ethereum at $1,786.38, down 1.17% XRP at $2.09, down 2.88% BNB at $595.97, up 0.33% Solana at $143.16, down 0.78%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX