06-May-2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The EAESS, founded by Dr. Ghassan Elgeadi, will be officially presented in Madrid as a meeting point for the European medical community of this specialty. Madrid - Spine surgery in Europe marks a new milestone with the creation of the European Association of Endoscopic Spine Surgery (EAESS ), an entity created with the aim of promoting the development of this discipline at the service of patients and optimizing minimally invasive surgical techniques in the region. Promoted by the prestigious Spanish traumatologist Prof. Dr. Ghassan Elgeadi, the EAESS has emerged as a European reference platform that connects specialists, researchers, medical institutions and industry leaders to promote excellence, training and innovation in endoscopic spine surgery. Towards a more advanced, collaborative and patient-centered medicine The EAESS is committed to offering real benefits to both physicians -in orthopedic surgery, traumatology and general surgery- and, of course, to patients. Some of its services include: The creation of a professional community that fosters the exchange of knowledge on the subject and collaboration in Europe.

The organization of accessible training programs, workshops and webinars for continuous professional development.

Driving innovation through partnerships with universities, medical centers and technology leaders.

Developing and sharing practical guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. According to its President, Dr. Elgeadi: "Our mission is to ensure that these benefits reach as many people in need as possible. By training surgeons and collaborating with innovators, we are bringing the future of spine surgery into the present." The Association is determined to become the transformational engine of endoscopic spine surgery in Europe. Its initial thrust will focus on generating strategic alliances, aggregating specialized talent and building a collaborative network to accelerate clinical progress across the region. The official presentation of the EAESS will soon be held in Madrid, bringing together representatives of European medical institutions and leading specialists to present key initiatives, clinical advances and training programs designed to consolidate this new stage in medicine. An open invitation to join the change The European Association of Endoscopic Spine Surgery invites all medical specialists and spine researchers to join this initiative. In addition, it seeks to establish partnerships with scientific societies, universities and medical technology manufacturers to advance clinical progress together. For membership or upcoming events: www.eaess.com info@eaess.eu Contact Details Juan Pajares

+34 609086500

press@eaess.eu



