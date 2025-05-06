BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 09.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 141% at $1.53. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is up over 68% at $2.39. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 46% at $2.06. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is up over 21% at $5.40. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is up over 21% at $1.61. CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (CAMP) is up over 18% at $2.28. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is up over 14% at $10.00. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is up over 11% at $14.39. Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is up over 9% at $1.46. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) is up over 7% at $1.31.In the RedTactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) is down over 24% at $10.50. Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) is down over 20% at $6.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) is down over 20% at $4.50. Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH) is down over 19% at $8.67. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is down over 18% at $1.16. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) is down over 17% at $17.20. Energys Group Limited (ENGS) is down over 16% at $2.58. HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) is down over 15% at $28.03. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) is down over 9% at $3.60. BRC Inc. (BRCC) is down over 7% at $2.19.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX