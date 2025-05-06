Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A403RT | ISIN: US56804T3041 | Ticker-Symbol: 2MA
Lang & Schwarz
06.05.25 | 07:00
1,025 Euro
-100,00 % -1,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIN SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIN SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,03007:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS
CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS INC2,100+48,94 %
MARIN SOFTWARE INC1,025-100,00 %
PASITHEA THERAPEUTICS CORP3,220+123,61 %
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC8,300-33,06 %
THREDUP INC4,960+26,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.