WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has announced that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the passage of Washington State Senate Bill 5375, signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson, because it appears to violate the First Amendment.Washington State's new law adds 'members of the clergy' to a list of other professionals who are required to report information received in a confessional setting relating to child abuse or neglect to law enforcement or other state authorities, with no exception for the absolute seal of confidentiality that applies to Catholic Priests.Furthermore, the State of Washington's new law singles out 'members of the clergy' as the only 'supervisors' who may not rely on applicable legal privileges, including religious confessions, as a defense to mandatory reporting.The Civil Rights Division will investigate the apparent conflict between Washington State's new law with the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment, a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX