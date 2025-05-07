The Germany-based testing equipment manufacturer has launched mini-module testing equipment targeted at researchers working on scaling perovskite solar cell technology, thin film devices, and wafer-based PV. Wavelabs, a supplier of testing equipment for PV production lines, has launched a new mini-module tester targeted at researchers scaling up wafer-based and thin-film technologies, especially perovskites. The new Sinus-1000 Advanced is being presented at Intersolar Europe in Munich from May 7-9, 2025. "We are seeing strong interest, particularly in the European and Asian markets," a Wavelabs ...

