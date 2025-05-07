A statement released by NREL calls the layoffs an "involuntary separation," thanks them for their work and acknowledges that the mission is critical to achieving "an affordable and secure energy future. "From pv magazine USA As proposed cuts to federal budgets threaten to impact the advancement of clean energy in the U. S. , the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced that 114 employees have been laid off. The employees affected work at NREL headquarters in Golden, Colo. , as well as remote workers in other locations, according to Colorado Public Radio. A statement released by NREL ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...