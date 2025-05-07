DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal of trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal of trading 07-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 7 May 2025: Samarkand Group plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SMK ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

