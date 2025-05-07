Researchers investigated which solar module stockpiling conditions could help to ensure stable solar PV deployment at the lowest cost in Europe. The scientists demonstrated that stockpiling is cost-effective primarily under unfavorable import conditions. A group of researchers from the Technische Universität Wien in Austria and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have conducted a techno-economic analysis to understand what level of solar modules stockpiling could be used for the European Union to achieve stable solar PV deployment at the lowest cost possible. The scientists explained ...

