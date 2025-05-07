Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Dow Jones News
07.05.2025 09:51 Uhr
Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

07-May-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-May-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.9533 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44287463 
CODE: COMG LN 
ISIN: LU1829218749 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1829218749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     COMG LN 
LEI Code:   549300DEYLM1L28JSJ61 
Sequence No.: 386756 
EQS News ID:  2131924 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.