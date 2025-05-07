Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
07.05.2025 09:51 Uhr
DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) 
Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
07-May-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 06-May-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.1799 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1290082 
CODE: PRIZ LN 
ISIN: LU1931974429 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1931974429 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     PRIZ LN 
LEI Code:   213800PQDGK46VGAJF87 
Sequence No.: 386786 
EQS News ID:  2131984 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131984&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
