DJ Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0172 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 780426 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN LEI Code: 549300531LNJJ8S8RX69 Sequence No.: 386819 EQS News ID: 2132054 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 07, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)