ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in March after a slight rebound in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.The sales value dropped 0.5 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in February. Economists had expected sales to increase by 0.2 percent.Sales of food items contracted by 0.5 percent over the month due to the different timing of Easter, which this year fell in April, while last year it took place at the end of March. Data showed that sales of non-food goods fell by 0.2 percent.On an annual basis, retail sales decline deepened to 2.8 percent in March from 1.4 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX