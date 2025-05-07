OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The euro rose to 2-day highs of 163.02 against the yen, 0.8523 against the pound and 1.5685 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 162.01, 0.8489 and 1.5606, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to a 5-day high of 0.9389 from an early low of 0.9360.The euro edged up to 1.1378 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.1325.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 165.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound, 1.59 against the loonie, 0.95 against the franc and 1.16 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX