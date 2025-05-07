BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales increased for the third straight month in March, though slightly, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.Retail sales rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in March, though much slower than the 3.2 percent rise in February.Sales volumes grew by 2.7 percent in non-specialized food and beverage shops, while a sales decline of 3.1 percent was seen in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores.Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 8.5 percent of total retail sales, increased 5.0 percent from last year.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.5 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX