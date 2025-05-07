DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-May-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 7 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 177,350 Highest price paid per share: 117.60p Lowest price paid per share: 115.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.5485p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,741,834 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,741,834) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 116.5485p 177,350

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1397 117.60 10:02:28 00335188765TRLO1 XLON 660 117.20 10:04:54 00335190420TRLO1 XLON 659 117.00 10:04:54 00335190424TRLO1 XLON 1710 117.00 10:05:03 00335190536TRLO1 XLON 493 117.00 10:05:03 00335190537TRLO1 XLON 301 117.00 10:05:03 00335190538TRLO1 XLON 306 117.00 10:05:03 00335190539TRLO1 XLON 299 117.00 10:05:03 00335190540TRLO1 XLON 181 117.00 10:05:03 00335190541TRLO1 XLON 380 117.00 10:05:03 00335190542TRLO1 XLON 126 117.20 10:05:31 00335190935TRLO1 XLON 666 117.00 10:11:37 00335195546TRLO1 XLON 100000 116.90 10:14:52 00335198618TRLO1 XLON 1418 117.00 10:15:10 00335198853TRLO1 XLON 394 117.00 10:15:10 00335198854TRLO1 XLON 327 117.00 10:15:10 00335198855TRLO1 XLON 284 117.00 10:15:10 00335198856TRLO1 XLON 284 117.00 10:15:10 00335198857TRLO1 XLON 200 117.20 10:29:19 00335212447TRLO1 XLON 1477 117.00 10:30:09 00335213207TRLO1 XLON 807 117.00 10:30:09 00335213208TRLO1 XLON 278 117.00 10:30:09 00335213209TRLO1 XLON 289 117.00 10:30:09 00335213210TRLO1 XLON 292 117.00 10:30:09 00335213211TRLO1 XLON 696 116.80 10:39:26 00335223238TRLO1 XLON 658 116.40 10:55:57 00335235387TRLO1 XLON 686 116.20 10:55:57 00335235391TRLO1 XLON 701 116.00 11:23:51 00335238174TRLO1 XLON 701 116.00 11:23:51 00335238175TRLO1 XLON 700 116.00 11:23:51 00335238176TRLO1 XLON 279 116.20 11:47:11 00335239471TRLO1 XLON 1429 116.00 11:47:11 00335239472TRLO1 XLON 1363 115.80 11:47:11 00335239473TRLO1 XLON 682 115.80 11:50:23 00335239538TRLO1 XLON 658 115.60 11:50:46 00335239549TRLO1 XLON 663 115.40 12:00:23 00335239755TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 12:24:47 00335240319TRLO1 XLON 680 115.40 12:34:14 00335240604TRLO1 XLON 679 115.40 12:34:14 00335240605TRLO1 XLON 307 115.60 12:54:01 00335241202TRLO1 XLON 1974 115.40 12:54:13 00335241206TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 13:30:02 00335241996TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 13:30:02 00335241997TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 13:30:02 00335241998TRLO1 XLON 126 115.80 13:30:02 00335241999TRLO1 XLON 426 115.80 13:30:02 00335242000TRLO1 XLON 105 115.80 13:30:02 00335242001TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 13:30:02 00335242002TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 13:30:02 00335242003TRLO1 XLON 651 115.80 13:30:02 00335242004TRLO1 XLON 6 115.80 13:30:02 00335242005TRLO1 XLON 658 115.80 13:30:02 00335242006TRLO1 XLON 1338 115.60 14:02:06 00335243282TRLO1 XLON 1362 115.40 14:04:24 00335243409TRLO1 XLON 4000 115.40 14:04:24 00335243410TRLO1 XLON 4000 115.40 14:04:24 00335243411TRLO1 XLON 115 115.40 14:04:24 00335243412TRLO1 XLON 4000 115.40 14:04:24 00335243413TRLO1 XLON 2888 115.40 14:04:24 00335243414TRLO1 XLON 1079 115.40 14:04:24 00335243415TRLO1 XLON 26 115.40 14:04:24 00335243416TRLO1 XLON 2895 115.40 14:04:24 00335243417TRLO1 XLON 1316 115.60 14:04:27 00335243419TRLO1 XLON 600 116.00 14:35:28 00335245256TRLO1 XLON 1432 116.00 14:35:28 00335245257TRLO1 XLON 678 116.00 14:35:28 00335245258TRLO1 XLON 48 116.00 14:35:28 00335245259TRLO1 XLON 1621 116.40 14:42:30 00335245571TRLO1 XLON 1801 116.40 14:42:30 00335245572TRLO1 XLON 335 116.40 14:42:30 00335245573TRLO1 XLON

