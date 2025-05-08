DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.3983 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 840222 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 386972 EQS News ID: 2132884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

