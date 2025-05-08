DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (USHY LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.044 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 867568 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 386984 EQS News ID: 2132910 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 08, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)