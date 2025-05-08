DJ Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc (ELLE LN) Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.7885 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3283100 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN LEI Code: 213800EGF3QX5VPK3Z27 Sequence No.: 387049 EQS News ID: 2133046 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2133046&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)