Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE LN) Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 224.3304 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8661068 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN LEI Code: 549300DB2EV341R0HQ23 Sequence No.: 387064 EQS News ID: 2133076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 08, 2025 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)