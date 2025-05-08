DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation increased further in April to the highest level in nine months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in April, following a 2.0 percent rise in March.Further, this was the highest inflation since July last year, when prices had risen the same 2.2 percent.Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.4 percent annually in April, and costs for recreation and culture were 4.2 percent pricier. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.6 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.6 percent.EU-harmonized inflation accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent in the prior month, as estimated initially.On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent in April after rising 0.7 percent in March. The HICP also showed an increase of 0.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX