BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decline moderated at the end of the first quarter, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 5.4 percent annually in March, though slower than the 8.0 percent fall a month ago.Production volume decreased in the majority of manufacturing subsections compared to the same month of the previous year, the agency said.The slowdown in decline was due to the annual growth in the manufacture of transport equipment, the manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products, as well as the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products. On the other hand, the production of electrical equipment products decreased.On an unadjusted basis, industrial output remained stagnant in March versus an 8.7 percent plunge in the prior month.On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded somewhat by 0.1 percent, following a 1.1 percent decline in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX