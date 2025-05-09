Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 14:41
0,109 Euro
-9,44 % -0,011
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1070,11909:05
0,1070,11909:05
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons: Information regarding share-based investment program

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Kristian Røkke, Chairman of Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company"), participated in a share-based investment program in which the Company sold shares in its subsidiary Aker Horizons Holding AS for NOK 25 million. NOK 10 million were paid in cash by Kristian, and NOK 15 million were financed through a loan from the Company. The share program was settled in 2024 with a total loss for Kristian of NOK 23.8 million.

As part of the settlement, the shares were transferred back to the Company. The Company retained the NOK 10 million in cash contribution, while the portion of the loan not covered by the proceeds from the sale of the shares upon settlement was cancelled in accordance with the agreement. The amount of the loan cancellation in favor of Kristian was NOK 13.8 million, reducing his loss on the investment correspondingly. The debt cancellation mechanism was part of the original terms for the share program.

Kristian today paid NOK 13.8 million to the Company and gave the following comment:

"I recognize the concerns raised by stakeholders and have listened. To reinforce alignment, I have chosen to repay the loan amount that was otherwise cancelled under the agreed terms."

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations, tel: +47 97 11 82 92, email: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com
Mats Ektvedt, Media, tel: +47 41 42 33 28, email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/information-regarding-share-based-investment-program,c4147916

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-information-regarding-share-based-investment-program-302450865.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.