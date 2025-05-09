Aker Horizons: Information regarding share-based investment program

FORNEBU, Norway, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Kristian Røkke, Chairman of Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company"), participated in a share-based investment program in which the Company sold shares in its subsidiary Aker Horizons Holding AS for NOK 25 million. NOK 10 million were paid in cash by Kristian, and NOK 15 million were financed through a loan from the Company. The share program was settled in 2024 with a total loss for Kristian of NOK 23.8 million.

As part of the settlement, the shares were transferred back to the Company. The Company retained the NOK 10 million in cash contribution, while the portion of the loan not covered by the proceeds from the sale of the shares upon settlement was cancelled in accordance with the agreement. The amount of the loan cancellation in favor of Kristian was NOK 13.8 million, reducing his loss on the investment correspondingly. The debt cancellation mechanism was part of the original terms for the share program.

Kristian today paid NOK 13.8 million to the Company and gave the following comment:

"I recognize the concerns raised by stakeholders and have listened. To reinforce alignment, I have chosen to repay the loan amount that was otherwise cancelled under the agreed terms."

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations, tel: +47 97 11 82 92, email: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Mats Ektvedt, Media, tel: +47 41 42 33 28, email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

